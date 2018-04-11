Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will post sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $4.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 1,046.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 1,146,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

