Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $859.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $865.78 million and the lowest is $852.10 million. Monster Beverage posted sales of $742.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $859.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

MNST stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. 3,458,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,523. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $32,403.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $4,025,768.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 949,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,290,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $435,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

