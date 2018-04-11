Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) to Announce ($0.86) EPS

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 202 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 39,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061,885.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $385,251.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,567.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,437,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,923,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,250,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,929. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

