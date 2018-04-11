Analysts Anticipate Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will report sales of $52.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the lowest is $51.60 million. Peak Resorts posted sales of $51.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year sales of $52.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $129.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peak Resorts.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peak Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of SKIS stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Peak Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIS. Summer Road LLC lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 38.4% during the third quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 63.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Peak Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 241,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 93.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

