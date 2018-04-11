Analysts Anticipate Thermon Group Holdings (THR) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Thermon Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermon Group.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.42 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thermon Group to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 230,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 70,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,047. The stock has a market cap of $734.67, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.90. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.27.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

