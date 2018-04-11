Analysts Expect Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Blackhawk Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Blackhawk Network posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackhawk Network will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackhawk Network.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackhawk Network from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of Blackhawk Network stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 473,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,524. The stock has a market cap of $2,542.02, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71. Blackhawk Network has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 33.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 23.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

