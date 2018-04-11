Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,751.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Willis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,663.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,829,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 374,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 405,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,107. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

