Analysts Expect Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Comfort Systems USA reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $769,932.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.6% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 13,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $40.95 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,492.58, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

