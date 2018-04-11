Analysts Expect Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $7.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.13.

Shares of RE stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,272. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $277.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10,153.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

In related news, Director John A. Graf acquired 2,285 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after acquiring an additional 398,257 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,987,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Expect Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-expect-everest-re-group-ltd-re-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-66-billion-updated-updated.html.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.