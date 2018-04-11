Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $7,153.64, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Carlino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at $146,255,006.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Clifford bought 54,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,337,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after buying an additional 475,890 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,778,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after buying an additional 76,096 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-expect-gaming-and-leisure-properties-glpi-to-announce-0-78-earnings-per-share.html.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.