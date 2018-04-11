Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. B. Riley raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 258,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,292.49, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 5.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-expect-iovance-biotherapeutics-inc-iova-to-post-0-29-earnings-per-share.html.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.