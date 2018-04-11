Analysts Expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $915.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $915.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $895.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $931.00 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $847.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $915.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.29%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.27 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

JELD stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.36. 763,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,159. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3,369.98, a P/E ratio of -759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert bought 2,860 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $88,316.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 389,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc is a door and window manufacturer. The Company designs, produces and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows, and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling, of residential homes, and to an extent, non-residential buildings.

