Analysts Expect KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.73. KKR & Co. L.P. reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR & Co. L.P..

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,247,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 47,750,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,153,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,980,000 after buying an additional 3,024,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,448,000 after buying an additional 801,196 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,215,000 after buying an additional 844,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,825,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE KKR) traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.75. 196,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,460. The company has a market capitalization of $10,695.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.00802265219443134%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

