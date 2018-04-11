Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 2,379 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $59,593.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,752.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,914 shares of company stock valued at $686,901. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 142.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 599.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 109,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,064. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,024.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

