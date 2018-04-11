Analysts Expect Neogen (NEOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other news, insider James L. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,163,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,915,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $706,900.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,182 shares of company stock worth $5,648,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 880,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,473.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

