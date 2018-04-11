Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance (SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $9.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.72 million and the lowest is $9.24 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $8.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $9.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 million to $42.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $43.25 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMED. ValuEngine cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 13,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47, a PE ratio of -112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 219,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance (SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.56 Million” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-expect-sharps-compliance-smed-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-9-56-million.html.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.