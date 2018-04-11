Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.59 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,372. The stock has a market cap of $3,278.43, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 464,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

