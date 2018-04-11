Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $212.00.

4/9/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $237.11 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $228.97 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.97 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.97 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $291.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $212.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.95 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has portrayed a splendid surprise history. While third-quarter fiscal 2017 marked the 16th straight quarter of earnings beat, the sales trend reversed after surpassing consensus mark for 15 consecutive quarters. Nevertheless, the company’s top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results in the quarter were fueled by market share gains and benefits from the loyalty program. Effective marketing initiatives, strength in prestige cosmetics, sturdy e-commerce business and superb salon operations also aided results. Notably, the company recorded 62.9% growth in e-commerce sales, which helped it to stand out amid intense online competition. Additionally, traffic remained favorable, which drove comps. Management reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2017. However, the company has lagged the industry in last six months due to strained margins. Furthermore, stiff competition remains a threat.”

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $267.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $206.73 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/6/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $218.16 price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,689. The firm has a market cap of $12,858.70, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $187.96 and a 52 week high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

