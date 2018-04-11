Analysts Set $6.30 Price Target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adamis Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ADMP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 175,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,111. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set $6.30 Price Target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-set-6-30-price-target-for-adamis-pharmaceuticals-corp-admp-updated.html.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.