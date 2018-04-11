Analysts Set AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) PT at $24.80

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. 18,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,595. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $68,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 209,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 900,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 75,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

