Analysts Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) PT at $20.25

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,342. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $537.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,046.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 63.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 511.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

