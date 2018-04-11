Analysts Set Cerner (CERN) PT at $66.16

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.16.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 248,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,365. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18,815.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cerner by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,121,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 678,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,406,000 after buying an additional 420,942 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cerner by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 290,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cerner by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $17,036,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

