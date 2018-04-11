Analysts Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) PT at $15.80

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) opened at $8.58 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $472.91, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 5.35.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

