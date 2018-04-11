Analysts Set FICO (FICO) Price Target at $163.00

Shares of FICO (NYSE:FICO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of FICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FICO from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of FICO in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.72. 35,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,622. FICO has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4,907.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28.

FICO (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. FICO had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FICO will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FICO by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FICO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FICO by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in FICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FICO

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

