Analysts Set Finish Line Inc (FINL) PT at $11.21

Shares of Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Finish Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FINL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 2,715,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Finish Line has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Finish Line by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

