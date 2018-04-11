Analysts Set Forterra plc (FRTA) Target Price at $12.29

Forterra plc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs lowered Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,009,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter.

Forterra stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.55, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.71. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.91 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Forterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

