Analysts Set Gerresheimer (GXI) Target Price at $68.91

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.36 ($84.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXI shares. JPMorgan Chase set a €87.70 ($108.27) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. equinet set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €67.90 ($83.83) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 12-month high of €78.25 ($96.60).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

