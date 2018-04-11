Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong (HASI) PT at $26.14

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,618 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,284.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong during the third quarter valued at $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 175,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,174. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.02, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Hannon Armstrong has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 40.96 and a quick ratio of 40.96.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Hannon Armstrong had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.23%. equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Hannon Armstrong’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

Hannon Armstrong Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

