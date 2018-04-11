Analysts Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDD) Target Price at $3.51

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.51 ($4.33).

HDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €4.10 ($5.06) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €3.70 ($4.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €3.50 ($4.32) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, equinet set a €3.60 ($4.44) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of ETR:HDD traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €3.13 ($3.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,565,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €2.23 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of €3.62 ($4.47).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

