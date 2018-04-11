Analysts Set Kinder Morgan (KMI) Price Target at $22.32

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $284,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,676,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,483,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 541,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,926,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,598,850. The company has a market capitalization of $36,201.56, a P/E ratio of 1,601.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Kinder Morgan (KMI) Price Target at $22.32” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-set-kinder-morgan-kmi-price-target-at-22-32-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.