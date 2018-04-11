Analysts Set National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Price Target at $36.58

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:NOV opened at $35.94 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,639.56, a PE ratio of -87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,541,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 53.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $8,575,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

