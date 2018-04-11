Analysts Set POSCO (PKX) Price Target at $98.00

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

POSCO (NYSE PKX) traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,244. The stock has a market cap of $25,791.03, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

