Analysts Set Silicon Motion (SIMO) Target Price at $56.98

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. UBS downgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. 51,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,320. The company has a market cap of $1,685.15, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.60. Silicon Motion has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Silicon Motion’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

