Analysts Set South State Co. (SSB) PT at $100.00

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other South State news, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,018,599.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $843,844.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,107.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,741,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,922,000 after acquiring an additional 536,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 685,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of South State by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 680,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 171,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State (NASDAQ SSB) traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. 187,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3,294.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. South State has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 million. South State had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that South State will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/analysts-set-south-state-co-ssb-pt-at-100-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.