Analysts Set Valvoline Inc (VVV) PT at $25.67

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Valvoline (VVV) opened at $22.50 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,605.52, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 148.14% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 600.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

