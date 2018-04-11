Analysts Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) PT at $72.00

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $137,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 2,359,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $142,714,776.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,441,435.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 3,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 396,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,989. The stock has a market cap of $4,135.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.23. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

