Accuray (ARAY) & Viewray (VRAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Viewray (NASDAQ: VRAY) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -212.02% N/A -60.04% Accuray -6.09% -44.66% -5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viewray and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 0 6 0 3.00 Accuray 1 2 3 0 2.33

Viewray currently has a consensus target price of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 62.92%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.79%. Given Viewray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viewray is more favorable than Accuray.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viewray and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $34.04 million 14.98 -$72.17 million ($1.04) -6.84 Accuray $383.41 million 1.06 -$29.57 million ($0.36) -13.19

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Viewray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viewray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Viewray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Viewray has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

