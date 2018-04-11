Financial Analysis: Amazon.com (AMZN) versus The Competition

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of 20 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amazon.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amazon.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 3 47 1 2.96 Amazon.com Competitors 105 502 1896 48 2.74

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $1,480.93, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Amazon.com’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 1.71% 9.23% 2.16% Amazon.com Competitors -0.91% -1,897.02% -2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $177.87 billion $3.03 billion 315.65 Amazon.com Competitors $13.26 billion $329.84 million 35.82

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Amazon.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com’s peers have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amazon.com beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo devices; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

