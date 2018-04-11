BEST (BSTI) & ZTO Express (ZTO) Critical Analysis

BEST (NYSE: BSTI) and ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEST and ZTO Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $3.07 billion 1.21 -$188.72 million N/A N/A ZTO Express $2.01 billion 3.92 $485.63 million $0.69 22.49

ZTO Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEST and ZTO Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 8 0 3.00 ZTO Express 1 0 2 0 2.33

BEST currently has a consensus target price of $14.52, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. ZTO Express has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given BEST’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than ZTO Express.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and ZTO Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express 24.26% 15.52% 13.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of ZTO Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZTO Express beats BEST on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. It offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, express delivery, freight, and other services for multinational and corporate customers, as well as small and medium enterprises. The company also provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, reverse logistics, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. In addition, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as last-mile B2C services, such as parcel pick-up and drop-off, bill payment, and laundry services. Further, BEST Inc. provides various value-added services, including customized financial services, such as fleet and equipment finance leases; and centralized sourcing of products and services, such as bulk procurement of trucks and accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ZTO Express Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

