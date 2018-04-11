Analyzing Brightcove (BCOV) & Bitauto (BITA)

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brightcove and Bitauto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bitauto 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Bitauto has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.47%. Given Bitauto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than Brightcove.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Bitauto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $155.91 million 1.64 -$19.51 million ($0.48) -15.25 Bitauto $1.30 billion 1.16 -$189.29 million ($3.42) -6.15

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitauto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -12.52% -23.20% -12.53% Bitauto -17.41% -7.37% -2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitauto beats Brightcove on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its products to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a strategic partnership with J.D. Power to conduct joint research and development in the area of big data and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

