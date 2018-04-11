Head-To-Head Survey: Camping World (CWH) and Its Peers

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Camping World to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57% Camping World Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Camping World has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World’s rivals have a beta of 9.98, meaning that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Camping World and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00 Camping World Competitors 115 611 663 28 2.43

Camping World currently has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 72.92%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camping World and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion $28.36 million 12.33 Camping World Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.39

Camping World’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Camping World. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Camping World rivals beat Camping World on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 140 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World and Good Sam brands in 36 states of the United States; 2 Overton's locations; 2 TheHouse.com locations; 2 Gander Outdoors locations; 2 W82 locations; and 5 Uncle Dan's locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.