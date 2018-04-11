Financial Comparison: Whirlpool (WHR) and Culp (CULP)

Culp (NYSE: CULP) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Culp and Whirlpool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 1 5 1 0 2.00

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $185.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Whirlpool’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Culp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Culp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Culp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Culp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Culp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Culp pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Culp and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp 4.46% 13.46% 9.77% Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Culp and Whirlpool’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culp $309.54 million 1.25 $22.33 million $1.99 15.60 Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.50 $350.00 million $13.74 10.90

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Culp. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Culp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Culp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culp

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

