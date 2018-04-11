Telefonica (TEF) & Frontier Communications (FTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications and Telefonica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 5 9 0 0 1.64 Telefonica 1 6 5 0 2.33

Frontier Communications currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Telefonica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and Telefonica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $9.13 billion 0.08 -$1.80 billion ($3.79) -2.34 Telefonica $58.75 billion 0.89 $3.54 billion $0.84 11.96

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Frontier Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.1%. Telefonica pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Frontier Communications pays out -63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonica pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Frontier Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Telefonica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -19.76% -3.95% -0.50% Telefonica 6.02% 14.56% 3.30%

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonica beats Frontier Communications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 4.9 million customers and 3.9 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Telefonica

Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

