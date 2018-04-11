Head to Head Survey: Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) versus FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ: MXWL) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 1.66 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -6.27 FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 1.78 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -1.88

Maxwell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. Maxwell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maxwell Technologies and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maxwell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 77.03%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Maxwell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies -33.08% -30.48% -18.14% FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59%

Summary

Maxwell Technologies beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products. The Company’s ultracapacitor cells and multi-cell packs, and modules provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in multiple industries. The Company offers ultracapacitor cells with capacitances ranging from 1 to 3,400 farads. It designs and manufactures CONDIS high-voltage capacitors. These products include grading and coupling capacitors and electric voltage transformers. The Company’s radiation-hardened microelectronic products for satellites and spacecraft include single board computers and components, such as high-density memory and data conversion modules.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

