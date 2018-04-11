Analyzing Hitachi (HTHIY) & Orion Group (ORN)

Hitachi (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) and Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Orion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 3.19% 7.15% 3.08% Orion Group 0.07% -1.74% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hitachi and Orion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $81.81 billion 0.43 $2.15 billion $4.41 16.68 Orion Group $578.55 million 0.33 $400,000.00 ($0.14) -47.79

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group. Orion Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Orion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hitachi and Orion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orion Group has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Hitachi.

Volatility & Risk

Hitachi has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Orion Group does not pay a dividend. Hitachi pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hitachi beats Orion Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, medical electronics equipment, and power tools. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steels, magnetic materials and components, casting components and materials, and wires and cables. Its Automotive Systems segment provides engine management, electric power train, drive control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management, and others. The company's Financial Services segment offers leasing and loan guarantee services. Hitachi, Ltd. has collaboration with the University of Utah Health. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company's marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. Its bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. The company was formerly known as Orion Marine Group, Inc. and changed its name to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.