Head-To-Head Analysis: Pool (POOL) and Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pool has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pool pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Outdoors pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pool and Johnson Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 1 3 0 2.75 Johnson Outdoors 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pool presently has a consensus target price of $149.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Pool.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pool and Johnson Outdoors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $2.79 billion 2.13 $191.63 million $3.99 36.62 Johnson Outdoors $490.57 million 1.30 $35.15 million $3.08 20.75

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 6.87% 70.46% 14.14% Johnson Outdoors 6.10% 15.95% 10.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Pool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pool beats Johnson Outdoors on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, personal flotation devices, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

