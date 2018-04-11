Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) is one of 8 public companies in the “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kaiser Aluminum to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kaiser Aluminum pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 23.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $1.40 billion $45.40 million 20.82 Kaiser Aluminum Competitors $3.03 billion $33.12 million 19.14

Kaiser Aluminum’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaiser Aluminum. Kaiser Aluminum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 3.25% 11.35% 6.27% Kaiser Aluminum Competitors 3.21% 15.74% 5.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 1 5 0 0 1.83 Kaiser Aluminum Competitors 25 119 125 6 2.41

Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. As a group, “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Kaiser Aluminum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaiser Aluminum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of shares of all “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Aluminum’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum competitors beat Kaiser Aluminum on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

