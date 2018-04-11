MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) and The Competition Critical Analysis

MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) is one of 16 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MicroVision to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MicroVision and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 0 3 0 3.00 MicroVision Competitors 57 149 200 5 2.37

MicroVision currently has a consensus price target of $2.91, suggesting a potential upside of 154.97%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.74%. Given MicroVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroVision is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MicroVision and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -222.60% -416.19% -86.80% MicroVision Competitors -23.22% -43.97% -9.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroVision and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $10.89 million -$24.24 million -3.45 MicroVision Competitors $2.10 billion $202.48 million 4.88

MicroVision’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MicroVision. MicroVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of MicroVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MicroVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MicroVision has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroVision’s peers have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroVision peers beat MicroVision on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

