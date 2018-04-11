Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Nexa Resources (NEXA) Financial Review

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Aqua Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 6.75% 5.81% 2.82% Aqua Metals N/A -41.94% -33.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexa Resources and Aqua Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aqua Metals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Aqua Metals has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 655.65%. Given Aqua Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aqua Metals does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aqua Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Aqua Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.78 $126.88 million $1.42 11.98 Aqua Metals $2.09 million 32.40 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -1.98

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Aqua Metals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

