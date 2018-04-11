Analyzing The Children’s Place (PLCE) and Its Peers

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) is one of 14 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Children’s Place to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Children’s Place and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place 4.53% 29.03% 15.12% The Children’s Place Competitors 4.10% 17.57% 7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Children’s Place and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place 1 2 8 0 2.64 The Children’s Place Competitors 363 1819 1817 44 2.38

The Children’s Place presently has a consensus target price of $144.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential downside of 4.45%. Given The Children’s Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Children’s Place is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Children’s Place and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place $1.87 billion $84.69 million 17.15 The Children’s Place Competitors $8.05 billion $540.81 million 45.31

The Children’s Place’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Children’s Place. The Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Children’s Place shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Children’s Place has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Children’s Place’s peers have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Children’s Place pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Children’s Place pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

The Children’s Place peers beat The Children’s Place on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

